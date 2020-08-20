Extra officers on the lookout for drunk drivers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Starting Friday, local residents will notice an increased presence of uniformed patrol officers around town for a time.

An overtime grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office is allowing for an extra allotment of Plattsmouth officers to patrol the streets looking for drunk drivers over the next couple of weeks. It’s part of a statewide campaign to help reduce alcohol-related accidents.

“It’s a great program that the department puts on,” said Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick. “We participate in this multiple times each year. It’s been successful.”

The $2,000 grant pays for overtime costs for the local officials who sign up to participate, Crick said.

“We’re still signing up officers,” he said on Thursday.

For those who don’t want to be pulled over by an officer, Crick offered this advice.

“Don't drink and drive and let's all do our part to protect the community we live in.”

