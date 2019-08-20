WEEPING WATER – Some seem to fly high, others even higher.
Not airplanes, but regular bicycles, piloted, er, ridden by boys and girls who love what they do.
“Back flips are fun,” said Jacob Thiem of Kennard.
Thiem is a member of the Nowear BMX Free Style Stunt Team that made a return appearance this year at the Cass County Fair.
Overseen by Karl Hinkley of Unadilla, the bike riders dazzled fairgoers with fancy maneuvers high in the air, including back flips.
It’s not surprising that Thiem excited Cass County fairgoers. That’s because the 18-year-old has been a master of bike riding for a long time.
“I’ve been doing this for 11 years, doing this since age 7,” Thiem said. “My friends ride as well and I got into it with them.”
It hasn’t always gone smoothly for he has suffered some injuries.
But, that hasn’t stopped him, nor should it others, he said.
“Have fun with it,” Thiem said. “Don’t get too serious about it.”
He gets on his bike even in cold weather.
“I ride in winter as much as I can,” Thiem said.
There were also some educational tips for the youngsters in the audience.
“Please wear a helmet,” Hinkley told them. “It could save your life. It’s cool to be safe.”
It seems Hinkley has dedicated his life in teaching young people the thrills of extreme bike riding.
In fact, his Nowear Compound, a non-profit corporation, is erecting a large indoor, year-round training facility for extreme bikers in Unadilla. It’s 80 by 86 feet with a 20-foot-high ceiling, ideal for those high jumpers.
“It’s a half-million building on $70,000 in funds,” Hinkley said. “It’s the first of this kind in the world.”