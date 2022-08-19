 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Failure to stop at light costly for Plattsmouth pair

  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – Two people from Plattsmouth were jailed early Friday morning and booked on various charges, and it all began by failing to stop at a traffic light.

According to Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann, shortly after 12:05 a.m. a deputy observed a blue Cadillac failing to come to a complete stop for a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Eighth Avenue in Plattsmouth.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop at Eighth Avenue and Old Highway 34 and found that the driver, 38-year-old Amanda Dupont of Plattsmouth, had a revoked license and an active warrant out of Sarpy County, Brueggemann said.

A passenger, 26-year-old Kristian Will, also of Plattsmouth, gave a false name to officers at the scene, but it was later discovered that he also had an active warrant for a parole violation.

Both parties were placed under arrest for their warrants.

A search of the vehicle located 95 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, Brueggemann said.

Dupont was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $5,000.

Will was charged with parole violation-absconder/escape, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Bond was set at $20,000.

