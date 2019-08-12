WEEPING WATER – The Keep Cass County Beautiful organization offers many activities during the year to achieve what its name stands for.
What better way to get the word out on these activities and the KCCB mission than having a table full of information at the Cass County Fair?
“There was great attendance at the fair this year,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director. “I gave out a lot of brochures and answered a lot of questions. We had a lot of people stop by and receive information on our upcoming events.”
One of those events, a household hazardous waste collection, will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at three sites. Items accepted include cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, small quantities of farm chemicals, paint, used oil, florescent light bulbs and other hazardous household items.
The Plattsmouth area site is tentatively set on the grounds of the Wilber Ellis plant, 606 Wiles Road, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The second site will be held on the grounds of the Cass County Roads Department location at Nebraska Highway 50, south of Nebraska Highway 1 near Weeping Water from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The third site will be at the Midwest Farmer’s Co-op, 400 Railway, in Eagle from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Another upcoming event is the Cass County Electronic Recycling Collection on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon east of Main Street in Plattsmouth.
While not a KCCB-sponsored event, Behrns also promoted the Cass County Scrap Tire Recycling Collection, to be held on three consecutive days, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27, on the county’s Roads Department grounds at 7600 Hwy 50 near Weeping Water.
The collection, for county residents only, is on a “first come, first served,” basis, according to Behrns. There will be no limit on the number of types of tires to be brought in, but the event will be closed upon reaching 150 tons of waste tires, according to Behrns.
The collection will be open on each of those days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also at the fair, KCCB sponsored a children’s scavenger hunt for collecting litter. Approximately 50 kids participated, according to Behrns, with treats handed out afterwards, plus information on proper disposal of litter.
Her organization also placed 25 recycle bins around the fairgrounds for disposing of plastic bottle and aluminum cans. Used cardboard mostly from food vendors and fair volunteers were also collected.
“We collected 600 pounds of plastic bottles, aluminum cans and cardboard,” Behrns said. “That’s right on target.”