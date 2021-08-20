Fair officials honor local farm families

The family of Jim and Michelle Group received two Pioneer Farm Family Award plaques. The first award was for the James and Mary Group farm located on 144th Street. Members of the family have operated it since 1918.

The second honor was for the Heil-Group farm located on 96th Street south of Nebraska Highway 66. Family members have owned the property since 1882.

Wade and Sue Nutzman earned a Pioneer Farm Family Award for maintaining ownership of the Will and Katie Schlichtemeier farm. The 100-acre operation is located three miles northeast of Nehawka and has been in the family since 1894.

Dale and Nancy Nutzman collected a Pioneer Farm Family Award for maintaining ownership of the Fred and Mary Nutzman farm. It was established in 1921 and is located on Queen Hill Road near Plattsmouth.

Those in attendance also recognized Ellyn Meisinger and Aimee Cooper for keeping farmland in their family since 1870. The farm has a Plattsmouth address and is located on 72nd Street. The two descendants received a Heritage Farm Family Award for their efforts.