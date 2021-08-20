Fair officials honor local farm families

WEEPING WATER – A century’s worth of family farming paid off for several Cass County residents this past week when they received prestigious awards.
Cass County Fair officials held a special ceremony Aug. 13 for recipients of the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award and Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award. Program spokesman Roger Wehrbein delivered remarks about five local family farms that have been in existence for at least 100 years.
The Aksarben Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Association of Fair Managers teamed up for the program this year. The awards recognize Nebraska farm families who have held consecutive ownership of at least 40 acres of land for either 100 or 150 years.
Families who reached the century mark of consecutive ownership received the Pioneer Farm Family Award. Families who reached 150 years of consecutive ownership received the Heritage Farm Family Award. The event took place at the Open Air Auditorium at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
“We want to congratulate all of these families,” Wehrbein said. “This is quite an accomplishment and is definitely worthy of recognition.”
Wehrbein said it was important to spread the word about the family farm program. Some of this year’s recipients are part of families who have maintained property in Cass County for more than 100 years, but they were not previously aware of the recognition event at the fair.
The family of Jim and Michelle Group received two Pioneer Farm Family Award plaques. The first award was for the James and Mary Group farm located on 144th Street. Members of the family have operated it since 1918.
The second honor was for the Heil-Group farm located on 96th Street south of Nebraska Highway 66. Family members have owned the property since 1882.
Wade and Sue Nutzman earned a Pioneer Farm Family Award for maintaining ownership of the Will and Katie Schlichtemeier farm. The 100-acre operation is located three miles northeast of Nehawka and has been in the family since 1894.
Dale and Nancy Nutzman collected a Pioneer Farm Family Award for maintaining ownership of the Fred and Mary Nutzman farm. It was established in 1921 and is located on Queen Hill Road near Plattsmouth.
Those in attendance also recognized Ellyn Meisinger and Aimee Cooper for keeping farmland in their family since 1870. The farm has a Plattsmouth address and is located on 72nd Street. The two descendants received a Heritage Farm Family Award for their efforts.
Cass County officials presented the award to Meisinger and Cooper in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented a ceremony from taking place at the fair. Meisinger and Cooper were unable to come to the Aug. 13 event to be recognized in person. Dennis Keil took a photo of Meisinger last year when the 150-year anniversary took place.
Everyone received an engraved plaque and custom-made gatepost marker for reaching their milestones.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said in a prepared statement that the organization was pleased to see the large number of Cass County award winners. He said their hard work had formed the foundation of Nebraska’s agricultural success for many decades.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this longstanding program,” McHargue said. “Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”
Cass County Agricultural Society Secretary Kevin Albert oversees the local program. Families who believe they either will reach or have reached one of the milestones can contact Albert at 402-234-7288. He will be able to provide more information about the 100-year and 150-year farm family tributes.