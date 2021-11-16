Fall cleanup was "well used," mayor said

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of local residents took advantage of pleasant weather last weekend to dispose of unwanted items from around their properties during Plattsmouth’s annual citywide fall cleanup.

The dumping site was the large city lot on East Main Street, just east of the railroad tracks, and was held later than in the past so that crews could remove tree debris that was placed there following a powerful summer windstorm.

Mayor Paul Lambert, who visited the site on both Saturday and Sunday, said, “It seemed like it was well used.”

It was mentioned at Monday’s City Council meeting that many bicycles people dropped off for disposal were put aside to be recycled later.

City Administrator Emily Bausch said, “It’s good they are getting recycled.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.