Fall Y'all was fun for all last Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – It was new on the calendar and the public responded.

It was It’s Fall Y’all! Stroll, Shop and Dine in downtown Plattsmouth last Saturday, a new attraction sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

“We had a very successful event,” said Misty Stine, HDPA president. “I heard from all the merchants and they had a busy day. That was our intent, having a lot of shoppers.”

Nearly 20 businesses took part with sidewalk sales and indoor specials, Stine said. Some brought in vendors for selling their unique products, she added.

“It was a merchant-focus event to support the small businesses downtown,” Stine said.

The merchants also participated on who could create a pumpkin costume that best represented their business.

The winner was Quirky Candies, Stine said.

“It was fun,” she said.