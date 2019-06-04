PLATTSMOUTH – National recognition recently came to a Cass County lawman killed in the line of duty more than a century ago.
The name of Charles A. Ralston from Weeping Water was formally dedicated and entered as a fallen officer on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on May 13.
The dedication was witnessed by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Reiff, who was in the city for a convention during National Police Week and who made an impression of Ralston’s name from the wall, said Sheriff William Brueggemann.
“On November 1st of 1908, Cass County lost an officer as the result of a gunshot wound,” Brueggemann said. “Weeping Water’s night watchman Charles A. Ralston was shot and killed while investigating a couple of men that were suspected of robbing the Manley bank. The men were seen in Weeping Water and Officer Ralston was in the process of detaining them when he was shot and killed.”
Ralston answered to the county sheriff and was assigned the town of Weeping Water as a police officer/night watchman.
According to an area newspaper account back then, provided by Brueggemann, two men stayed at the Riverside Hotel and registered under the names of Charles Selders and Arthur Munster and ate breakfast and dinner there before the killing, the newspaper story said.
“They came here looking like bums, but left wearing good clothes of a dark color and soft black hats,” the story said.
Besides being suspects in the Manley bank robbery, the pair apparently stole clothing somewhere in Union, according to Brueggemann.
Another newspaper story read, “The suspicious actions of the two was called to the attention of Watchman Ralston while they were in a restaurant. When they left, he followed them to the Missouri Pacific yards and asked them their business.
“As far as can be learned, they refused to give any satisfactory account of themselves and moved toward the coal chutes of the railroad. Ralston attempted to arrest them, but one drew a revolver and shot the watchman with death resulting almost instantly.”
Numerous agencies took up the search for the men, including the use of bloodhounds, according to Brueggemann.
The men, however, were never caught, he said.
Ralston was survived by a wife and daughters, according to the newspaper account.
His wife’s maiden name was Nettie Arnold from Peru, Neb., according to Brueggemann.
Apparently, there have been efforts elsewhere in the past to get Ralston’s name on the wall but without success, according to Brueggemann.
Then, in May of 2018, he was contacted about Ralston’s case by a retired lawman in Wyoming who researches fallen officers and their eligibility to be placed on the national wall.
The necessary nomination paperwork was filled out and a letter from officials of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial came back in September approving Ralston’s name on the wall, according to Brueggemann.
Efforts to find Ralston ancestors have been unsuccessful so far, according to Brueggemann. Nevertheless, there is a sense of closure having Ralston’s name on the wall, he said.
“He was one of our own that had been forgotten over the years,” Brueggemann said. “Thank you Night Watchman Ralston for giving the ultimate sacrifice, and thank you Deputy Reiff for bringing a little history back to Cass County.”