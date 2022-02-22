Fallen veterans are remembered at Sunday meeting

WEEPING WATER – A special ceremony was held last Sunday to honor fallen veterans from this area.

It took place at the 2022 Cass County American Legion and American Legion joint annual meeting at Weeping Water Post 237.

The American Legion posts attending were from Weeping Water, Elmwood, Louisville and Plattsmouth.

The meeting included the Post Everlasting ceremony conducted by Auxiliary Commander Cathy Day and Post 237 Commander Brian Gewecke.

This ceremony is a solemn agenda event that recognizes the veterans and auxiliary members who have died since the last annual meeting, according to Company Commander Ed James.

The American Legion tradition states that a veteran dies twice; once at his or her actual passing, and lastly at the Post Everlasting ceremony when his or her name is announced for all present to honor their service. This ceremony symbolically transfers the recently deceased comrades to a post of much higher stature, James said.

Also at the meeting, Candace Korman, American Legion Post 56 Plattsmouth commander, recognized the American Legion Post 237 Weeping Water Color Guard and the American Legion Post 253 Louisville Riders for their much-appreciated participation in the interment ceremony for Civil War veteran Private Benton Kinkead’s remains in Plattsmouth’s Oak Hill Cemetery last October, James said.

During the business portion of the meeting, the American Legion posts voted to donate $200 to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office fund for a new K-9 replacement, James said.

The auxiliary units voted to donate funds to the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home, as well as their continued support of the county schools, fire and police departments along with the county Legion programs, James said.

