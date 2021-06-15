Family event in Elmwood on June 26

ELMWOOD – A fun family event will be held at Elmwood’s Farmers Market on June 26 in recognition of Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day.

The day will focus the state’s attention on the importance of keeping Nebraska communities clean, green and beautiful, said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.

Nebraskans are encouraged to volunteer in their communities that day to pick up litter, plant or display flowers, beautify neighborhoods and work to end littering in the state, Behrns said.

Keep Nebraska Beautiful affiliates across the state will be observing the day with a variety of events, she said. Locally, Keep Cass County Beautiful will be celebrating the day with activities and education at the Elmwood Farmers Market in the Bess Streeter Aldrich Park in Elmwood from 8 a.m. until noon. “Families are welcome to bring their children and learn a new craft, take a nature discovery walk in the park, learn how to compost and more,” Behrns said.

Hanging flower baskets will be available for sale in time to beautify family decks for the Fourth of July, she added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.