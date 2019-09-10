PLATTSMOUTH – The Nebraska Forest Service is hosting a Forest Festival Family Fun Night on Friday evening at Horning State Farm.
The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the farm, located at 2206 Horning Road.
Activities include campfire building, moonlight hike, archery, trolley property tours, insect collecting and display, tree climbing, face painting, kids games and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
This is the second straight year the farm has hosted a family event.