Famous country singer to headline Cass County event

WEEPING WATER – One of America’s top country western singers will headline the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska to be held at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

The Ball’s planning committee this week announced that John Michael Montgomery will perform on the evening of Saturday, June 4, the climax of two days of activities focusing around the benefits of beef, one of Nebraska’s largest industries.

“We’re really excited to bring John Michael Montgomery to the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball,” said Mark Rathe, one of the event hosts. “He’s someone every country music fan knows, and his songs are some that everyone can sing along to. His performance is going to be a highlight of the weekend, for sure.”

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is an annual event to raise money for cancer research, and is held at a different location each year allowing these sites to showcase their unique area of the state.

The announcement that Cass County would hold the 2022 event came last summer. It will be held on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the county fairgrounds, located at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street, three miles north of Weeping Water – an “ideal” location, according to Rathe, as it’s situated between Nebraska’s two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln

Activities in recent years have included a benefit run, golf tournament, cancer survivor style show, beef experience, beer and wine tasting, silent and live auctions, prime rib dinners, entertainment and more.

“Don’t let the name fool you, the Cattlemen’s Ball is for everyone, for all Nebraskans. You don’t have to be in the cattle industry to attend,” said Jenna Scherrer, promotions chair for the 2022 Ball. “It’s a weekend of fun – with a little something for everyone – and supports a great cause.”

Since its inaugural gathering in 1998, nearly $15 million for cancer research has been raised and donated to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

Approximately 90 percent of the money raised at these events goes to that center, according to Scherrer.

“It’s important to note that the money goes directly to cancer research, too,” she said. ”It’s not being used to cover overhead costs.”

The remaining 10 percent goes back to the local community for health and wellness initiatives, she added.

The local organizers have set a goal of raising at least $2 million at next year’s event, which would be a record.

Scherrer described Montgomery’s appearance as “exciting” and “big for Cass County.”

Montgomery has received two Grammy nominations, won four Billboard Music Awards, including “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Artist,” four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association Awards.

He has sold more than 16 million albums and has earned 15 No. 1 singles with hits like “I Swear,” “Life’s a Dance,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and the classic country singalong, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased at cattlemensball.com. Rathe encourages those interested in attending to purchase tickets early, as sales are capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass, and said he expects it to be a sell-out event.

“Cattlemen’s Ball tickets would be a perfect Christmas gift for anyone on your list who would enjoy a night of great entertainment and supporting a worthy cause,” he added.

More news will be coming down the road, Scherrer said.

“In the coming months, we’ll have more announcements for Friday night’s entertainment and other activities during the event,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.