Fans enjoy festive atmosphere at Homecoming game

CONESTOGA – Fans who came to Cougar Stadium on Friday night celebrated Homecoming in winning style with a wide array of activities.
Students, parents and community members from Conestoga and Weeping Water watched a full lineup of events throughout the evening. A large crowd gathered at the stadium for nearly three hours under calm weather conditions.
Cheerleaders and student sections from both schools made noise during the football game. Weeping Water’s side of the field featured two large flags with the school’s logo on them. Students waved them each time the Indians crossed the goal line.
Conestoga cheerleaders kept the crowd involved with many activities. They also led the traditional “Frankenstein march” at the end of the third quarter. Dozens of students from all grade levels gathered in a straight line on the track for the cheer.
CHS marching band musicians performed multiple songs before the game and delivered the national anthem. They also played one song from this fall’s marching band showcase at halftime. Drum major Ella Lewis led the Cougars in their version of “Pokemon” for the crowd.
Members of the state champion dance team included this year’s Las Vegas-inspired Homecoming theme in their halftime performance. The Cougars produced a pom routine that featured somersaults, cartwheels and precise choreography.
Conestoga held the school’s Homecoming coronation ceremony after the game. 2020 Homecoming King Tobias Nolting and 2020 Homecoming Queen Taylor McClatchey joined members of the 2021 Homecoming Court on the football field. Crownbearers Urban and Sloan Rieke joined in the festivities by presenting items to the high schoolers.
Queen candidates were Addi Andersen, Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler and Lindee Watson. King candidates were Keaghon Chini, Tyler Fox, Lucas Michel and Evan Svanda. All eight seniors were introduced to the crowd before the announcements of princess, prince, queen and king.
Chini and Watson were named Homecoming prince and princess, and Andersen and Michel were named Homecoming queen and king. All four received sashes and gifts on the field.