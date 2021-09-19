Fans enjoy festive atmosphere at Homecoming game

CONESTOGA – Fans who came to Cougar Stadium on Friday night celebrated Homecoming in winning style with a wide array of activities.

Students, parents and community members from Conestoga and Weeping Water watched a full lineup of events throughout the evening. A large crowd gathered at the stadium for nearly three hours under calm weather conditions.

Cheerleaders and student sections from both schools made noise during the football game. Weeping Water’s side of the field featured two large flags with the school’s logo on them. Students waved them each time the Indians crossed the goal line.

Conestoga cheerleaders kept the crowd involved with many activities. They also led the traditional “Frankenstein march” at the end of the third quarter. Dozens of students from all grade levels gathered in a straight line on the track for the cheer.

CHS marching band musicians performed multiple songs before the game and delivered the national anthem. They also played one song from this fall’s marching band showcase at halftime. Drum major Ella Lewis led the Cougars in their version of “Pokemon” for the crowd.