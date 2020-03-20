Farm Bureau: Farmers, ranchers need to take precautions against virus

Washing hands frequently, disinfecting shared surfaces, and making sure soap and other sanitization supplies are available to employees is a key first step. Strengthening immune systems by taking vitamins and making good food choices is another way to stay healthy.

“For example, beef is a good source of zinc that keeps immune systems strong,” Nelson said. “Doing business over the phone or online when possible can help limit in-person visits and potential exposure.”

* Plan for possible labor shortages.

Ask yourself – what is my plan if my farm help can only work limited hours due to school closings or other events? Are there things my employees can do remotely via technology if they can’t be there in person? Do I have others who can help if my current labor force is unavailable?

* Plan for possible supply/input shortages.

Do I have a backup for feed, fuel and other inputs in the event my normal channels or supply lines are disrupted? Do I have enough supplies on-hand to weather short-term disruptions? Do I have enough on-farm storage capacity for fuel and other inputs if there is an extended shortage?

* Communicate with those with whom you do business.