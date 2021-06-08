Farmers market debuts in downtown Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH

The new farmers market in downtown Plattsmouth is, well…growing.

As of Tuesday, 20 vendors have signed up to participate in this weekly event, according to organizers, with the goal of having 30 vendors selling their goods.

The market is sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association and is being held Friday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. at the open-air plaza at Fourth and Main streets.

Most of the vendors are those who grow produce, along with other foods, but there are different craft vendors, also. Some have signed up for the entire season, while others may participate half the season or simply week to week, said Angela Mueller, spokeswoman.

The first market was held last Friday and there were people waiting prior to its opening, said Lyn Belitz, fellow HDPA member.

“There was a consistent flow of visitors,” she said.

That flow extended throughout the entire downtown area with some stores having extended hours for the occasion, according to Mueller.

“They were taking advantage of the whole downtown,” she said of the crowd.