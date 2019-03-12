ELMWOOD – It’s going to be a fashionable show.
In conjunction with the Aldrich Foundation Spring Banquet, Sue McLain of Beatrice will present a program entitled “A Century of Fashion: 1870 to 1970” that will enable the audience to step back in time and see authentic clothing from this period.
This banquet and program will be held on April 6 at the Elmwood Christian Church.
It starts at 5 p.m. at the nearby Bess Streeter Aldrich House with a social gathering and vintage clothing exhibit. The banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 311 Fifth Street, followed by McLain’s presentation.
Her presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.
As a HN speaker, McLain’s presentation will be free. For those who want to attend the social gathering and banquet, tickets are $15 and should be reserved by April 1. For reserving tickets, call 402-867-4233 or email aldrichfoundation@gmail.com.
Following her program, The Bess Streeter Aldrich Short Story contest winners will be recognized.