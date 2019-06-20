SARPY COUNTY – Sarpy County authorities on Thursday afternoon identified the victims of a fiery one-vehicle crash in that county Monday evening that killed four girls and injured a fifth.
The deceased were Addisyn Pfeifer, Abigail Barth, Alexandria Minardi, and Kloe Odermatt. The injured girl was Roan Brandon, who remains hospitalized in Lincoln.
The authorities said the crashed vehicle belonged to Barth, who was also the driver.
The five were students at Gretna High School, according to authorities.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash just west of the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road at approximately 11:12 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office earlier this week.
Preliminary investigation at the time showed that a Ford Fusion was traveling east on Platteview Road, approaching 180th Street.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck the end of a guardrail and ended up in a ravine. The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.
The Nebraska State Patrol also arrived to assist. There were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all believed to be 15 to 16 years old.
Brandon was taken to a Lincoln hospital with burns. The other four occupants were deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the accident remains unknown.
The crash is still being investigated, according to the sheriff’s office.