PLATTSMOUTH – Father Christmas is coming, so is Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch insists on being there.
And, this just in – Elsa from Frozen plans on coming to meet every boy and girl.
It’s the Victorian Christmas on Main, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Main Street Association, beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 with its first-ever parade down Main Street.
Best of all, everyone is invited to be in it.
“We are encouraging everyone to participate by being in the parade and caroling and taking photos,” said Sonja Endorf, events coordinator for this annual holiday celebration. “We want everyone more than ever to be part of the festivities.”
Those who want to be in the parade should gather around 5:45 p.m. at the city’s plaza area at Fourth Street and Main, Endorf said. While not a requirement, participants are encouraged to dress up in some holiday attire, she said.
Vehicles with holiday lights strung along them can also be in the parade, she said.
Already signed up for the parade is a color guard from a local boy scouts troop and a “mixed military” color guard, Endorf said.
Miss Cass County Riley Fitzpatrick will be in the parade, along with the royalty from this year’s Harvest Festival.
Oh yes, the Grinch has reserved a spot in it, according to Endorf.
The climax will be the arrival of Father Christmas on a local firetruck.
The parade will march up the street to the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., where members of the Plattsmouth High School Choir will lead everyone in the singing of Christmas carols, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree on the museum grounds.
But, that’s just the beginning, according to Endorf.
Following the tree lighting, Father Christmas, along with Mrs. Claus, will lead everyone to the Southeast Community College Learning Center where they will visit with every good little boy and girl (we assume all the little boys and girls this year were good).
A staffer from the public library will also do some storytelling, Endorf said.
A special room, Mrs. Claus Closet, will be set up just for the kids to purchase a gift for their mom and dad or their grandparents. The cost is three tickets, $1 for each ticket, per gift. Tickets can be purchased there, or at Rohan’s Photography nearby or at the plaza.
The first 75 kids in the room will receive a free Christmas ornament. The items the kids purchase will be gift wrapped.
Endorf said she would like to see more donated gifts, if at all possible. Those interested should bring gifts like coffee mugs, tools, jewelry, etc., to the college no later than Tuesday, she said.
Hayrack rides and rides on Ollie the Trolley will be available for a fee. Tickets for rides can be purchased at the plaza or at Rohan Photography.
Kids can make gingerbread houses out of graham crackers and frosting at Stan’s Bakery.
They will also be able to meet in person, Elsa from Frozen at the Headquarters for Hair, 305 Main St.
The museum will be open that evening, as well as its cabin and caboose on the east side of Main Street.
Local singer Terry Little will perform seasonal music at the Herban Coffee Lab. Rohan’s Photography, in sponsorship with the public library, will feature children’s crafts.
Nativity scenes will be featured at the First United Methodist Church.
The downtown retail shops will be open during the evening, also.
Of course, the organizers would like as many people as possible to dress up in Victorian fashions, since that is the theme of the event. The Plattsmouth Conservancy Costume Closet has many on hand. It will be open on the following dates for assistance: Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The conservancy is located in the Plattsmouth Journal office, 410 Main St. Please enter through the back door in the alley.
“We need people to help out,” Endorf said. “It’s a community that makes this happen.”