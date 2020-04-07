Federal emergency aid available for Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for Nebraska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning this past Jan. 20 and continuing.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas in the state of Nebraska affected by the virus at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

“Thank you to President Trump for approving Nebraska’s disaster request,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts through his office. “Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus, and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission.”

