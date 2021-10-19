Federal grand jury indicts Fortenberry

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A federal grand jury on Tuesday charged U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes Cass County, with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions made by a foreign national to the congressman’s 2016 re-election campaign.

This information came in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Fortenberry, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

Fortenberry, 60, of Lincoln, was named in an indictment that charges him with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Fortenberry has served in Congress since 2005.

The indictment alleges that Fortenberry repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during a federal investigation into illegal contributions to Fortenberry’s re-election campaign made by a foreign billionaire in early 2016.

Gilbert Chagoury, a foreign national prohibited by federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections, arranged for $30,000 of his money to be contributed through other individuals (conduits) to Fortenberry’s campaign during a fundraiser held in Los Angeles, according to the indictment.

It is illegal for foreign nationals to make contributions to a federal campaign. It also is illegal for the true source of campaign contributions to be disguised by funneling the money through third-party conduits. And it is illegal for a federal candidate to knowingly receive foreign or conduit contributions, according to the press release.

The three felony charges in the indictment each carry a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the press release.

Through his attorney, Fortenberry agreed to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in United States District Court in Los Angeles, the press release said.

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation are investigating this matter.

In a video he made, Fortenberry said, “To be accused of this is extremely painful, and we are suffering greatly. They’ve accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this. We’re shocked and stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help. And now we will have to fight. I did not lie to them.”

