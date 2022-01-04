FEMA announces new regional leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is paying the majority of the costs for improved water and wastewater services in Plattsmouth, has a new regional administrator for this part of the country.

Andrea Spillars has been appointed by the Biden administration as FEMA’s Region 7 administrator. Spillars will oversee a Kansas City-based office of over 300 staff and a four-state region that covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Spillars has been a public servant for over 30 years serving as the deputy director and general counsel for the Missouri Department of Public Safety (MDPS), and most recently as the executive director for the Board of Missouri Law Examiners.

During her time at the MDPS, Spillars had a lead role in the Missouri state response to natural disasters, including the devastating Joplin tornado in 2011, the prolonged flooding in 2011, drought relief efforts in 2012 and historic ice storms in 2009, according to the press release.

Spillars holds a law degree from University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law and a bachelor of science in sociology from Central Missouri State University.

