PLATTSMOUTH – People who were impacted by the recent flood and who might seek federal disaster assistance are encouraged to visit in person the Disaster Recovery Center now open at the Plattsmouth Community Center, 308 S. 18th St, an official there said.
The State of Nebraska and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened that center on Monday with service available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
As of Thursday afternoon, apparently only a handful had taken advantage of that service, though FEMA assistance applications can be made online or over the phone.
“There were about eight people here on the first day and 10 or 11 on the second day,” said Charlie Griner, DRC manager.
On Thursday afternoon, the chairs for people to wait for assistance in the center’s gymnasium sat empty.
“We’re not exactly overwhelmed with applications,” Griner said. “They may have already applied by internet or by phone registration, but we would rather people come here. We have trained people.”
Applications made online or over the phone often times have some sort of problem that could be a major misunderstanding by the applicant, according to Griner.
For example, it might simply be a misspelled word or something similar on the application. A letter stating the applicant is ineligible would be mailed back, but simply because of that error and not that the applicant is ineligible for assistance, he said.
“We often find mistakes,” Griner said. “Nearly everybody has an initial problem with the application unless they register with us.”
Applications for FEMA assistance in person only takes about 15 to 20 minutes, Griner said.
Also there are officials from the Small Business Administration where flood victims can seek low-interest loans to repair or replace property damage.
Officials from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture might be available there in the future, according to Griner.
To start the process, an applicant simply needs to bring some form of identification, he said.
“We’re here to give you a hand,” Griner said.