PLATTSMOUTH – Officials here in town representing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help flood victims with possible federal aid assistance wouldn’t mind being busier.
“It’s been quiet,” said Charles Griner at noon on Tuesday.
During that morning, six people had visited the Plattsmouth Community Center where FEMA, and the Small Business Administration, have set up shop, according to Griner, manager of FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center there.
The center has been averaging between nine and 14 people a day since it opened on April 1.
Granted, many homeowners seeking assistance may have applied online or over the phone, Griner said. And, FEMA officials have gone door-to-door helping with the process.
Nevertheless, people questioning response letters from FEMA should visit the center for help, Griner said.
“For those who received replies that are negative, instead of giving up they should come here,” he said.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are working in impacted neighborhoods in 10 Nebraska counties, including Cass, to help survivors register for assistance and to identify immediate and emerging needs.
As of Tuesday, they had visited more than 10,690 homes, according to FEMA’s daily updates.