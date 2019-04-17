PLATTSMOUTH – The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center at Plattsmouth Community Center will close at the end of business hours on Saturday, a FEMA official said on Wednesday.
The decision to close the center came from the State of Nebraska and not FEMA, said Renee Bafalis, a spokeswoman for that agency.
There were apparently not enough people taking advantage of that center to justify it remaining open, she said.
Only about 100 people went there for assistance since it opened three weeks ago, Bafalis said.
The deadline to register in seeking FEMA assistance is May 20, she said. Registration can be made online, by phone or by visiting another center, even if it’s in another state, Bafalis said.
Four recovery centers in Iowa – those in Mills, Harrison, Fremont and Woodbury counties – will have new hours beginning this weekend.
These centers will be closed on Sundays, beginning this Sunday. Fremont County’s center will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the other three centers will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.