MURRAY – Julia Herz has been a big believer in aronia berries for nearly a decade.
She is hoping to help other residents learn more about the fruit at a new festival next weekend.
Herz will be hosting the inaugural Aroniastock event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. A range of activities will take place at the family’s farm at 3612 Kenosha Road. It is approximately 12 miles south of Plattsmouth and four miles southeast of Murray.
Herz said she and her father John Herz felt it was the right time to hold an event like Aroniastock. The Herz farm contains 40 acres of aronia berry fields. Aronia bushes can grow as much as six feet tall and can produce more than 35 pounds of fruit each year.
“We started growing aronia berries in 2010, and since then it has been my goal to promote consumer awareness of this superfruit that is native to our area,” Julia Herz said. “Aroniastock has been something I have wanted to do for a few years now, and I finally decided that this was going to be the year.”
“There’s not a great deal of awareness about aronia berries, so we thought it would be good to start from the grassroots level on it and hold this festival,” John Herz said. “We’re definitely looking forward to it.”
Scientists have discovered a wide range of health benefits from aronia berries over the past few years. Nutritionists measure antioxidant levels in food with a test called ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity). A higher ORAC level means the food can do a better job of increasing the body’s natural defense systems and combating harmful effects of cancer-causing free radicals.
Researchers have measured ORAC levels of aronia berries in a range of 16,000 to 17,000 units. That ranks above other fruits such as cranberries (8,500), blackberries (6,000) and raspberries (5,000).
The Aroniastock event will include hayrack rides through the aronia berry fields. Live harvest demonstrations will take place throughout the day, and visitors will have a chance to participate in an aronia-stomping competition.
The festival will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and live music. Many aronia-based products will also be available for sampling and purchasing. Tickets will be available at the entrance of the Herz farm the day of the event.
Julia Herz said she hopes many people will have an opportunity to gain insight about the emerging crop at the celebration.
“My main goal with Aroniastock is to invite the public to spend the day on a farm, seeing the operation, educating them on a berry they have never heard of that probably grows in their backyard, all while having a fun time,” she said. “Every person I talk to about aronia is another person that is now educated on it, and that is my main goal.”