PLATTSMOUTH – It’s 2020, meaning it’s another election year in Cass County.
This includes four seats up for election on the Plattsmouth City Council and three seats on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.
Currently, the only person who has filed so far for the Plattsmouth City Council race is Bryan Clark, running in the 2nd Ward.
All three members on the county’s Board of Commissioners, whose seats are up for election, have already filed their re-election papers with the county’s election office. They are Dale Sharp in District 1, Dan Henry in District 4 and Duane Murdoch in District 5. Currently, each has no challengers.
Lawrence Mozena is the only person so far to file for an at-large seat on the Weeping Water City Council.
Judy Simpson has filed for a seat on the Conestoga School Board and John Winkler has filed for a seat on the Louisville School Board.
The filing deadline for any incumbent seeking re-election is Feb. 18. The filing deadline for non-incumbents for any office is March 2.
May 12 is primary election day.
The election office is now accepting early voting requests for the primary election. April 13 is the first day for in-person early voting at the election office for the primary election.
The general election will be held on Nov. 3.