PLATTSMOUTH – Water plant repair costs, holiday lights and more volunteer members for the city’s fire department were just some issues voted on or discussed at Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting.
Concerning the water treatment plant, the council approved the fourth and final payment, this one being $7,585, to Judd Bros. Construction Co. of Lincoln for a clearwell and tank cleaning project.
It also approved a fourth and final payment of $8,434, also to Judd Bros., for the plant’s filter media replacement job.
A $109,014 bid by Kerns Excavating Co. of Plattsmouth was approved for the work of the fabrication and installation of a steel support structure for standby generators at the water treatment and wastewater plants.
However, the council, upon recommendation from the city’s engineering consultant, rejected a bid of $485,500 from Judd Bros. to clean and remove debris from the wastewater treatment plant. It was the only bid received.
The consultant’s original estimate for this work was $325,000.
It’s hoped a new bid may come before the council at its next meeting following more discussions about this project, Steve Perry, the consultant, told the council.
In other business, the council approved the appointments of Zachary Bangham and James Wiezorck, Jr. to the city’s volunteer fire department. Their addition brings the roster up to 51 members.
You have free articles remaining.
It was also noted at the meeting that the city will install new Christmas lights downtown before Thanksgiving. They will look similar to holiday lights of the past, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
Prior to the meeting, Mayor Paul Lambert proclaimed this week as National Friends of the Library Week.
Jerry Blackwell accepted the proclamation certificate on behalf of the Friends of the Plattsmouth Public Library.
“The Friends of the Plattsmouth Public Library raise money that enables our library to move from good to great – providing the resources for additional programming, much needed equipment, support for children’s summer reading, and special events throughout the year,” Lambert said during his proclamation.
This proclamation came directly after his awarding of Pride of Plattsmouth plaques to Roger Schmidt and Robert Meisinger for their efforts in keeping the Twin Rivers Water Park open this year.
Following the meeting, Lambert praised these men and all civic-minded individuals for their time and efforts in making the community a better place to live.
“It’s what keeps us going, it makes us strong,” he said.