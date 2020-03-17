Final list of presidential candidates on ballot announced

LINCOLN – A total of 12 people will be officially listed on the U.S. presidential ballot in the Nebraska Primary as four previous candidates have withdrawn.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen announced earlier this week that he has certified the statewide ballot for the primary on May 12.

The candidates and their respective parties are as follows:

Republican Party: Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.

Democratic Party: Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Dan Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.

Four former Democratic candidates, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, who were on a previous list, have been removed following announcements that they ended their campaigns.

Nebraska law requires the secretary of state to certify the statewide ballot to the 99 counties at least 50 days before the primary.

“Due to the hard work of my elections division, we are able to certify the ballot four days early and allow the counties to finalize their own preparations,” Evnen said.

