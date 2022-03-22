Final performance coming soon for Weeping Water's Kevin White

WEEPING WATER – For 35 years, Kevin White seemed to hit the right note when it came to teaching students the joys of music.

“I’m guessing I have had 4,000 to 5,000 students in my lifetime,” said the instrumental music teacher for grades six through 12 in the Weeping Water School District. “I care about and love my kids. They are wonderful.”

During that time, White has had numerous students make All-State in band, plus others who are now involved in bands of their own.

They include a former student now performing as a bass player with a band in Las Vegas and another now producing rap albums in Miami.

“It’s been an honor for me to expose music to my students. It’s been tremendous.”

His final performance as a band director is nearing as he will be retiring at the end of May.

“That last day will be tough,” he said. “There will be tears in both directions.”

White has been band director for the Weeping Water middle school and high school for nine years, though part of that was shared with duties at Louisville, where he was a band director for 19 years.

“My total teaching career is 35 years,” he said.

White said pep bands under his direction performed at 750 athletic games during his career.

“That’s more than 20 a year for 35 years,” he said.

There isn’t any one thing in particular on his decision to retire, other than “it was time for me to go.”

One of his final performances as band director occurred earlier this month at the “Boogie with the Band” concert at Weeping Water’s City Auditorium.

His musicians performed songs for more than 90 minutes, White said.

“It was amazing. They were awesome.”

“There were probably 125 to 130 people there altogether, dancing and singing along,” said April Cover, local chamber member. “It was a super time.”

White said he got hooked on music in the seventh grade.

“A teacher asked me to be in a jazz band and I loved the music. I was the trombone player. That’s what I play.”

His college major, not surprisingly, was music at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he graduated in 1987.

There’s still another performance before he retires, White said.

In late May, he plans to take a trip with his band students to Branson, Mo., to be the opening act for the performing group The Haygoods, in their own venue.

White said his future goals are unclear, though he mentioned doing some substitute teaching and being a judge at musical contests.

“I’ve been blessed to do a job I love,” he said.

