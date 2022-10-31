Final resting place for Civil War soldier is complete

PLATTSMOUTH – The final step in a long journey for a Civil War veteran took place last Saturday.

Ceremonies were held in Plattsmouth’s Oak Hill Cemetery with the unveiling of a headstone for Benton Kinkead, whose burial last year attracted hundreds from far and wide.

He is also the last Civil War veteran to be buried in Oak Hill, where others from that war have long rested.

“He is now finally home with his family,” said Steve Bauermeister, a past camp commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War that presented the ceremony with the help of local veterans.

Kinkead, born in Ohio, joined the Union Army at age 16, pretending to be 18, and served in the 77th Ohio Infantry.

After the war, he returned to Ohio and eventually married Cynthia Vest. They had two children there.

In 1876, the family moved to Plattsmouth where Kinkead became a house painter and later a business owner. A third child was born in Plattsmouth.

After his wife died in 1910, Kinkead and his two daughters moved to Seattle, Wash., where his son lived.

Kinkead died in 1916.

For more than a century, his cremated remains laid unclaimed in a funeral home in Washington State.

Then, an organization that travels the country looking for unclaimed ashes found Kinkead, did research, and then in 2021 contacted local veterans, who made arrangements to bring the ashes back home.

Kinkead’s burial ceremony, which occurred on Oct. 30 of last year, had all the ceremonial activities – except a headstone.

Civil War veterans are guaranteed to have a headstone from the federal government if proof can be given on where those veterans are buried, said John Surman, commander of the SUVCW department covering Nebraska and the Dakotas.

“Until he (Kinkead) was buried, they had no proof that he was buried,” he said.

The local county veterans’ services office got the process going for a new headstone, which was paid for by the government, Surman said.

“He was a veteran and like all veterans needs to be honored,” he said.

After the headstone was unveiled, members of the Civil War group placed items at the site, such as a rifle and a water canteen, items a Civil War soldier needed on the battlefronts.

“May he rest in peace,” Bauermeister said.