Financial help now for local renters/landlords

OMAHA—Renters and landlords, including those in Cass County, who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 can now apply for assistance with rent and utilities under the state’s new Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The recently-launched program is funded through the U.S. Treasury as part of a federal coronavirus relief package.

Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District are encouraging their customers who qualify for the program to apply.

O.P.P.D. services much of Cass County.

Customers within Douglas County, the City of Omaha, Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln do not qualify for the state’s program because those areas are receiving federal funds directly. They will operate rental and utility assistance programs separately from the state.

To learn more about the state’s program, customers should visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov.

They can also call 1-833-500-8810 to reach the state’s contact center for more information, including eligibility guidelines, documentation requirements and additional utility assistance programs.