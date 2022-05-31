Financial, retail options increase in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A commitment to Weeping Water.

That’s what numerous shop owners have shown recently by expanding business and retail options in and around the community’s main street.

“I opened my business two years ago and have had tremendous support,” said Mickey Cave, owner of One the Books Accounting. “I love the town and they have been very welcoming.”

Cave, who is also president of the Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce, took part with others in ribbon cutting ceremonies on various businesses recently.

One of them was the local branch of CMG Financial that Brittany Westover (The Home Loan Girl) opened in October of 2020 at 105 N. Randolph St. where she finances residential real estate.

A native of the community, Westover has been in the mortgage industry for six years. After her first several years in West Omaha, Westover said she knew she wanted to end up back home within her five-year plan. Westover said she had a passion for her rural area roots and wanted to bring benefits and programs offered on a national level to Weeping Water, keeping small town values at the core of her business.

Westover now serves all of Nebraska and Iowa with options to meet in person at either her Weeping Water or Omaha offices, via Zoom or over the phone.

She wants to continue to grow with Weeping Water in a way that she and her community can benefit from each other, Westover said.

“It is so good to be home,” she said.

Another business that’s fairly new is the Vault Boutique, a women’s clothing and accessories store at 208 W. Eldora Ave. It’s in the same location as The Shop, a hair salon.

“When I bought the building (in 2011), I knew there was a vault back there,” said Katie Switzer, co-owner of the shops with Elissa McGill.

The vault had been used to store money by a bank many years ago.

Apparently, Switzer had long wanted to open up that vault for the boutique shop. About two years ago, that time arrived.

“I had a (hair) cancellation, so I took a hammer to the wall,” Switzer said. “I decided I’m going to start on it.

I used a hand saw and a hammer. It took a few weeks.”

No, there was no leftover money when the vault was opened, just an old couch, some lumber, lots of black mold and walls that had crumbled, according to Switzer.

The vault was totally revamped, including the installation of new dry wall.

“We opened right before COVID hit,” Switzer said.

The Vault is open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

