 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire chief praises new gear lockers
View Comments

Fire chief praises new gear lockers

{{featured_button_text}}
new lockers

These new metal gear lockers were recently purchased for the Plattsmouth Fire Station. They have many advantages over the old wooden lockers they have replaced, according to Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

 Photo Courtesy Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – New metal gear lockers in the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department station have many advantages from the old wooden ones they replaced, according to Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

There were 15 of these new lockers purchased by the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association. There are three lockers per section with an overall total of 45 individual lockers.

“The wooden lockers that were in place before were installed in 1968 when the station was built,” Wilson said. “Over the last 53 years, they were starting to fall apart and needed repairs. The other issue we had was there was no ventilation inside the wooden lockers for drying out the bunker gear after a fire, which would sometimes lead to the gear developing mold on the material from the moisture.”

The new lockers allow airflow for drying out the gear, and ventilation for the absorbable gases that may be on the gear, Wilson said.

“After a major fire, most of our gear gets washed. The gear is then air dried, and having that airflow will reduce the return to service time for our responders.”

The other advantage is that the lockers are on wheels and can be placed anywhere in the station bay, making it easier to clean the station bay floor, and walls, Wilson said.

“The care of the gear is important, as is the safety and health for our volunteer firefighters,” he said.

The lockers were purchased by donations from individuals and businesses, and fundraising events by the firefighters association, Wilson said.

“That saves taxpayer money, and that’s important because that money could then be rerouted to other needs,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News