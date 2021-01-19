Fire chief praises new gear lockers

PLATTSMOUTH – New metal gear lockers in the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department station have many advantages from the old wooden ones they replaced, according to Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

There were 15 of these new lockers purchased by the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association. There are three lockers per section with an overall total of 45 individual lockers.

“The wooden lockers that were in place before were installed in 1968 when the station was built,” Wilson said. “Over the last 53 years, they were starting to fall apart and needed repairs. The other issue we had was there was no ventilation inside the wooden lockers for drying out the bunker gear after a fire, which would sometimes lead to the gear developing mold on the material from the moisture.”

The new lockers allow airflow for drying out the gear, and ventilation for the absorbable gases that may be on the gear, Wilson said.

“After a major fire, most of our gear gets washed. The gear is then air dried, and having that airflow will reduce the return to service time for our responders.”

The other advantage is that the lockers are on wheels and can be placed anywhere in the station bay, making it easier to clean the station bay floor, and walls, Wilson said.