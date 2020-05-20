Fire Department asks public's help in reducing fires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to be extra observant for potential fire hazards as the firefighters have been busier this year than in the past.

This included a garage fire on Tuesday.

“This fire is the 16th structure fire we have responded to this year,” the department said on its Facebook page. “We cannot recall a time where we have experienced this many fires in a year... and we are only 4.5 months into the year. We have also responded to approximately 15 grass fires and a couple of vehicle fires.

“So, please walk around your home and business, check for hazards, and use caution and safe practices in your daily routines. We love to meet the folks in our community, but not under unfortunate conditions.”

Firefighters were called out to the 17000 block of 18th Street around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday concerning a fire in a garage attached to a residence. A vehicle was also in the garage.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes, according to Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

An electrical outlet strip malfunction nearby ordinary combustible materials was the cause, he said.

The residence and the vehicle in the garage sustained minor smoke damage.

“Of the 16 structures fires this year, all had been accidental by five common causes: electrical, cooking, submental heating appliances – wood burning stove/fireplace, improperly discarded smoking materials and unattended candles,” Wilson said. “One structure was caused by radiant heat transfer from a nearby structure and both of those structures were a total loss.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0