A fire last Saturday totally destroyed a home in the Hi Vue Mobile Home Park in Plattsmouth and forced 11 people to evacuate.

PLATTSMOUTH – The American Red Cross is currently assisting a local family whose mobile home was destroyed by a fire on Saturday.

According to the Plattsmouth Fire Department, crews were called to the Hi Vue Mobile Home Park shortly after 5 a.m. concerning a structure fire. They arrived to a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in fire.

According to the department, 11 occupants escaped with one person receiving minor burns. The residence was considered a total loss, according to the department. Firefighters from Murray and staff from the county’s Emergency Management agency assisted in the call.

Several challenges with ice-covered roads slightly hampered operations, according to the department. The names of the fire victims were not released.

The department is also asking the public’s help in providing clothing for the family. Contact volunteer Bob Heckman at heckmanbob1@gmail.com for more details.

“They appreciate any help,” he said. “It’s a very close-knit family.”

