Fire/rescue personnel hold ice rescue training

PLATTSMOUTH – Hopefully it may never be needed, but ice rescue skills are imperative in this part of the country.

Fire and rescue crews from Plattsmouth and Murray spent part of their Sunday taking part in an annual ice rescue refresher training session.

“This was a great chance to sharpen our skills and introduce newer members to the skills needed,” said Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson. “The weather was good and the ice was solid as well. A big thank you to all that took time out of their Sunday and attended.”

On another note concerning the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, new gear lockers have been installed at the downtown station.

“These lockers replace our wooden lockers that date back to when the station was built,” Wilson said. “The new lockers will allow our gear to dry faster and are movable making it easier to clean the station floors. This project was entirely funded through donations received from our amazing community. Thank you to everyone.”

