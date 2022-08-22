Fire safety is important for farmers in the field, PVFD says

PLATTSMOUTH – Fire safety is just as important for those working outdoors, like farmers in the field, as it is in the home.

That’s the message from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, especially with the current dry conditions and the fall harvest coming up.

Farm equipment, such as combines, should be cleaned prior to the harvest, according to Bob Heckman, fire department spokesman.

“Double check everything to ensure they are working properly,” he said. “Also, have a good fire extinguisher on hand to not only protect the equipment, but to stop a fire before it stops your harvest.”

If belts on the equipment need changing, now is the best time to do it, Heckman said, and remove debris that could get stuck in the equipment during the harvest.

Now is also the time to check bearings on the equipment to determine whether they need replacement or just to grease them, Heckman said.

Never park in tall grass if there are equipment parts that have become hot from use, Heckman said.

“Remember to follow all manufacturers’ recommendations,” he said.

Lastly, family members should always check on farmers who are in the field frequently during the harvest because of the long hours involved, Heckman said.

“Family members need to remind them that they may need a rest,” he said.