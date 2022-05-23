Fire safety tips for those with disabilities

PLATTSMOUTH – Besides calling 911 at the first sign of a fire or smoke, there should also be an exit plan when a fire breaks out in the home.

This is especially needed for those with physical disabilities who might need extra help, and time, to escape the blaze.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has some tips with those people in mind, though also important for everybody to know, disabilities or not.

“Being on the ground floor near an exit makes getting out a lot easier,” said spokesman Bob Heckman. “When the alarm sounds, they should get out or wait for a designated assistant.”

Based on their physical capabilities, the home should have exit ramps and/or wider doorways for wheelchairs or walkers, Heckman said.

It’s important that door locks or bars on windows can be opened easily, he said.

Never use an elevator during a fire.

If a door seems to be hot, use the back of the hand to check it, and if hot use another exit, Heckman said.

“Know two ways out and crawl below the smoke if possible, and cover the mouth with a wet towel,” Heckman said.

Practice an exit plan in advance and make sure a service animal, if there is one, is part of the plan.

Make sure there is a specific meeting place outside to avoid any confusion on whether everyone has gotten out safely or not.

“Never go back in the house,” Heckman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.