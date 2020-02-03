PLATTSMOUTH – Many people turn to portable heaters to stay warm during these cold winter months, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.
There are, though, some important tips to remember for ensuring these heaters work properly and safely and will not be a fire hazard.
Perhaps the most important tip is the three-foot rule. In other words, keep the heater at least three feet away from flammable materials like furniture and curtains, according to firefighter Bob Heckman.
“Do not use extension cords as most heaters put out high amps and cords are not rated for that high of current,” he said. “If you do use a heavy duty extension cord make sure you check it for wear and if in doubt toss it out. Also, do not just jerk the cord out of the duplex, but gently pull it out by the plug.”
Extension cords may be tripping hazards, so place them in a safe area, he added.
Heckman also warned that plugs should never be placed under rugs or have furniture on top of them.
“Watch your pets around heaters and the cords as some pets like to chew on cords,” he said. “Unplug them and turn off when not in the room.”
Children may like to play in front of the heaters, so keep an eye on them, Heckman added.
On another winter issue, Heckman urged pet owners to avoid having their pets go out onto icy lakes as many pets do, especially if chasing another animal.
“Please watch your pets,” he said. “If they run out on the ice and fall through, do not go after them. Think about it. If a 40-pound dog falls through and you weigh 150 pounds, you’ll end up in the water, also.”
Heckman added that the department handled 17 calls during January