PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth firefighter is encouraging children to make posters to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6–12.
“Fire Prevention Week is just around the corner and this year, rather than decorate windows, I would like the children to make posters for display,” said Bob Heckman.
Posters should be about 8 1/2 by 11 inches in size, Heckman said.
“The theme is Not Every Hero Wears a Cape,” he said.
There is no age limit for children to participate, nor the requirement of using specific colors or markers, he added.
“Whatever you would like to make for display all over the city of Plattsmouth,” Heckman said. “Some ideas are Smoke Detectors Save Lives, Do Not Play with Matches, Know Your Address or Meeting Places Outside the Home. Smokey Bear themes would be greatly appreciated, whatever the child would think about fire safety.”
Heckman would like to have at least 25 to 30 posters, but better yet, 50 posters would be great, he said.
“Please, teachers and parents, just put the child’s first name on the poster,” Heckman said. “And, teachers could you hold the posters until your class has them all finished.”
To contact Heckman to learn more on this project, email him at heckmanbob1@gmail.com or text him at 402-515-8439.
“If possible, could I have them completed by the middle of September?” Heckman said.