Firefighter urges common sense with burnings

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department reminds people if they ever plan on using fire in removing outdoor brush they will need to apply for a burn permit at the Plattsmouth City Hall.

Burn permits, however, are not being currently issued, said Mayor Paul Lambert. This is due to his request for reduced traffic within the building and easing possible reduced manpower from the coronavirus threat.

Bob Heckman, local volunteer firefighter, brought up this issue because of the recent fires that devastated Australia, plus major fires that seem to occur annually in California destroying thousands of acres with billions of dollars in property damage, not to mention people’s lives.

And, spring seems to be the time when people are most inclined to burn away unwanted outdoor brush, he said.

What’s more, it’s always important that people be reminded at all times to use common sense when burning indoors or out, he added.

“Use common sense because fire can destroy property or cost people their lives,” Heckman said. “If you have a fire call 911 before you attempt to put it out because every second you delay calling 911 the fire may double in size.”