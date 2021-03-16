 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle small structure blaze on Monday
Firefighters battle small structure blaze on Monday

Plattsmouth firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to a fire call in the 500 block of 16th Avenue where they extinguished a fire in a chicken coop. However, two chickens were lost in the blaze.

PLATTSMOUTH – Local firefighters spent part of Monday afternoon tackling a small structure fire.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the firefighters, along with emergency personnel, responded to the fire call in the 500 block of 16th Avenue.

On arrival, they saw a 10-foot-by-20-foot structure that was being used as a chicken coop to be fully involved.

An engine hose line was deployed and the fire was extinguished. A grass rig also responded as the fire was near a wooded area, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

Unfortunately, two chickens were lost in the fire, he said.

This was call number 29 for the year so far, he added.

