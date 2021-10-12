Firefighters' feed attracts huge crowd

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department put on an event last Thursday evening and the community ate it up.

“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen,” said retired firefighter Tom Beckman.

He was referring to the department’s 2021 “World Famous” Spaghetti Feed, which returned after COVID-19 forced the cancellation last year.

A crowd of approximately 500 attended the fundraiser, according to Chief Mike Wilson.

They came hungry and early with 300 people being served within the first hour and 400 near the 7 p.m. mark.

“That is outstanding,” Wilson said.

This event also gives the public a chance to meet and socialize with their fellow firefighting neighbors, plus learn about fire prevention.

“We want to get prevention tips out there in the community,” Wilson said. “The number one job of firefighters is teaching fire prevention, stopping fires before they start.”

To that end, the department showed the public, especially the kids, the proper ways of using extinguishers to put out fires.

According to Wilson, the amount of money raised was still being determined as of earlier this week, but the funds will go to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association, which will then purchase needed items for the department, such as the recently purchased Jaws of Life equipment.

Among those attending was Cass County Commissioner Janet McCartney with her husband.

“It’s great,” she said. “Every time they have one we come.”

On the other hand, Plattsmouth residents Don Christensen, his wife, LuAnn, and their nephew, Chance, attended for the first time.

“This great town has a great fire department and a lot of great people working in it,” Don said. “It’s amazing how lucky Plattsmouth is.”

This event started in 1988 with Beckman one of its founders. Though now retired, he still comes each year to help with the cooking.

“This means a lot to him,” Wilson said.

