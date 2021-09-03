Firefighters kept busy on Wednesday evening

PLATTSMOUTH – Local firefighters were kept busy for a short period on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m. firefighters were called to put out a fire outside of a garage in the 900 block of Scott Street.

There were 28 firefighters who answered the call, said Fire Chief Mike Wilson. It took about two minutes, perhaps less, to put out the blaze, he said.

All of the people who live at that residence made it out safely and there were no injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, he added.

There was also a car fire on U.S. Highway 75 a short time earlier, according to Wilson.

“PVFD was just finishing up with the car fire on Hwy. 75 when the garage fire on Scott Street was paged,” he said. “We had a full crew standing by at the station and the crew from the car fire also responded.”

The fire in the vehicle was under the engine compartment and there were no injuries, Wilson said.

