Firefighters offer safety tips on fire prevention

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, so what better time to review simple, yet effective, fire prevention measures from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

This includes having fire detectors that work properly, said Bob Heckman, firefighter.

And, for those who burn fossil fuels, having a carbon monoxide detector in addition is a good idea, he said.

“If you cannot remember the last time you had your chimney cleaned, now is the time to do it,” Heckman said.

Should a fire ever break out in the home, families must stay outside once they get out, he said. What’s more, they should meet at a pre-selected meeting place.

Heckman also recommended removing dry, dead grass that could easily ignite away from structures.

“Watch where you park your vehicles, especially while out hunting because tall grass will ignite very easy,” he said. “And remember, if you burn trash try not to burn on windy days. If your trash fire gets away from you, call 911 right away to report it because the fire will spread very fast.”