Firefighters offer safety tips on fire prevention

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, so what better time to review simple, yet effective, fire prevention measures from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.
This includes having fire detectors that work properly, said Bob Heckman, firefighter.
And, for those who burn fossil fuels, having a carbon monoxide detector in addition is a good idea, he said.
“If you cannot remember the last time you had your chimney cleaned, now is the time to do it,” Heckman said.
Should a fire ever break out in the home, families must stay outside once they get out, he said. What’s more, they should meet at a pre-selected meeting place.
Heckman also recommended removing dry, dead grass that could easily ignite away from structures.
“Watch where you park your vehicles, especially while out hunting because tall grass will ignite very easy,” he said. “And remember, if you burn trash try not to burn on windy days. If your trash fire gets away from you, call 911 right away to report it because the fire will spread very fast.”
According to Heckman, Fire Prevention Week began in response to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that killed more than 250 people and left more than 100,000 homeless. It destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres.
At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Lambert issued a proclamation declaring this week as Fire Prevention Week and praised the firefighters for informing the public about its importance.
“You guys do an excellent job in promoting that,” he said. “Every citizen in Plattsmouth appreciates the efforts in everything you do.”
On a related manner, the fire department plans to hold its annual “World Famous Spaghetti Feed” this Thursday, Oct. 7, beginning at 5 p.m. at the fire station, 127 N. Fifth St. It’s all you can eat for just $6 per adult and $4 per child.