Firefighters offer tips for fireworks safety

PLATTSMOUTH – As Cass County residents, and those nationwide, get ready for Independence Day it’s wise to once again remind everyone that fireworks can be fun, but also potentially dangerous, a local firefighter warns.
“People are injured from fireworks every year and that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” said Bob Heckman.
Heckman, along with the entire Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department don’t want residents to become part of any injury statistics and have offered these suggestions:
*Only buy fireworks from approved, licensed vendors.
*Never experiment or modify any existing fireworks. Never attempt to create your own fireworks or aerial displays.
*Always read and follow all label warnings.
*Never give fireworks to small children.
*Only allow children to use fireworks when supervised by a responsible adult.
*Keep children a safe distance apart when they are playing with small displays like sparklers.
*Always dispose of hot sparkler wires in a metal bucket.
*Always use fireworks in a large, open area cleared of all flammable vegetation and other flammable materials. Also be aware that most wildland fires associated with fireworks start when nearby grass and brush ignite. To make matters worse, winds can suddenly pick up and feed off dry July conditions, which can then create dangerous, life-threatening situations.
*Light fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface away from houses, buildings, vegetation and other flammable materials.
*Light fireworks one at a time.
*Never re-light a “dud” firework. Do not touch it for 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water and throw away in a metal trash container.
*Always shoot fireworks away from people and buildings.
*Keep unused fireworks a safe distance away from the area where they are being lit.
*Always have a garden hose or buckets of water available when using fireworks.
*Dispose of spent fireworks properly by soaking them in water and placing them in a metal trash container.
*Loose clothing can catch fire and should not be worn when handling fireworks.
*Do not light fireworks in windy conditions. Pay attention to advisories from local fire officials.
*Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
*Never throw or toss fireworks towards people.
*In case of fire, call the fire department immediately and evacuate the area.
*When not in use, store fireworks in a closed box away from sources of accidental ignition.
“The reality is fireworks can cause substantial damage. On average, more than 18,500 fires damage or destroy 1,300 structures and 300 vehicles across the country,” Heckman said. “If you accidentally start a fire, please call 911 as soon as possible because every few seconds you delay a small fire can become a large one.”
Heckman offered a suggestion that might be the safest of all.
“Most children do not want to do this, but an option is to attend a public display by trained professionals.”
Residents can begin purchasing fireworks on June 25 at the following licensed businesses, which were recently approved by the City Council:
*John Masters (Outlet Fireworks), 1318 S. 15th St.
*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 2405 Oak Hill Drive
*Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C., 16320 Westside Drive
*Ka-Boomer’s Ent., Inc., 211 S. 23rd St. (former Shopko store)
*Bellino Fireworks, Inc., 16418 Westside Drive
“This is just a reminder for people to be careful,” Heckman said.
