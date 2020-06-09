Firefighters offer tips for fireworks safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – As Cass County residents, and those nationwide, get ready for Independence Day it’s wise to once again remind everyone that fireworks can be fun, but also potentially dangerous, a local firefighter warns.

“People are injured from fireworks every year and that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” said Bob Heckman.

Heckman, along with the entire Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department don’t want residents to become part of any injury statistics and have offered these suggestions:

*Only buy fireworks from approved, licensed vendors.

*Never experiment or modify any existing fireworks. Never attempt to create your own fireworks or aerial displays.

*Always read and follow all label warnings.

*Never give fireworks to small children.

*Only allow children to use fireworks when supervised by a responsible adult.

*Keep children a safe distance apart when they are playing with small displays like sparklers.

*Always dispose of hot sparkler wires in a metal bucket.