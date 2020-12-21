Firefighters put out house fire in Union

UNION – Authorities responded to an early Monday morning house fire in Union in which there were two adults and five children living there.

The Nehawka Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 911 dispatch at 12:45 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of B Street. Firefighters were told the two adults and five children were exiting the house. The problem was in a wall on the second floor, according to the fire department.

A deputy from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department arrived first and observed smoke coming from the top of the residence.

Thermal imaging was employed and the interior crew of the firefighters found the problem in one corner of the house. The fire was eventually put out, the fire department said. Personnel from the Cass County EMA, the state fire marshal and the American Red Cross were other agencies assisting,

Nehawka units began returning to their station about 4:15 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.