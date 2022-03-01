Firm hired to inspect county bridges

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s bridge inspection time again.

Every year, Cass County officials hire a firm to inspect county bridges so as to keep abreast of their conditions. Half of the bridges are inspected one year, the other half the following year.

Some bridges because of their conditions are inspected every year, according to Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads superintendent.

On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Commissioners approved the hiring of Mainelli Wagner and Associates to perform the 2022 inspections. It’s a firm the county has hired for many years, Thorne said.

The firm will inspect 102 “normal” bridges and three bridges Thorne described as fracture critical.

“They need to be inspected every year,” he said.

The cost will be $145 per normal bridge, up $10 from the previous year, according to Thorne.

The cost to inspect each of the three other bridges will be $870 because more inspection work will be involved, Thorne said.

On another road-related manner, the board approved a contract of $17,999 with Schemmer Associates for engineering services on a right-hand turn lane on Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue that takes motorists and trucks into various businesses, including OFC-Schmidt Liquid Trucking.

“We’re building an extra lane,” Thorne said.

Meanwhile, the mild weather has been kind to his budget.

“We’ve only been out (snow removal) two or three times,” Thorne said, adding his crews have hardly needed to spread any salt on the roads.

“That’s good for the budget,” he said. “But, next year it could be different.”

The board also approved a Nebraska retail liquor license for Riddhi and Siddhi L.L.C., who recently purchased the Liquor by the Lake business at 9661 Renee Ave. in Beaver Lake. The new business is called Luxurious Liquor and Smoke.

The license must now go before the Nebraska Liquor Commission for final approval.

