First action taken to continue UTV/golf carts on streets

PLATTSMOUTH – Ever since Plattsmouth city officials in late 2018 allowed the use of utility-type vehicles (UTV) and golf carts on city streets participation has been on the go.

In the first year, there were about 50 driving permits issued for these vehicles, according to the city clerk’s office.

This year, that number has climbed to 70, according to the office.

Back when it was enacted, the ordinance allowing for these vehicles was actually for just three years, ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

It now appears the green light for these vehicles will stay on for a long time, maybe.

The City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would continue allowing these vehicles beyond the end of the year.

“This will continue the ordinance should it pass the next two readings,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “There have been no complaints from the police department. The rules have been followed by the residents and the regulations have been followed.”

Lambert, however, noticed on a few occasions people driving these vehicles across U.S. Highway 75, which is illegal.

“They are not allowed to do that, that is a state statute,” he said.

The current or a future city council could end the ordinance if it felt necessary, according to Lambert.

In other business, the council gave the go-ahead for the police department to purchase a 2022 Ford police utility vehicle from Anderson Auto Group of Lincoln for $34,098.

It will replace a 2014 model that has more than 100,000 miles, though that vehicle will remain in the fleet, said Capt. Ryan Crick.

“We’ll still find reasons to use it, it just won’t be out on the road every day,” he said.

The new vehicle will bring the number of patrol vehicles in the fleet to seven, Crick said.

The plan is to purchase a new police vehicle every year to eliminate a lot of repair costs, he said.

Lambert agreed.

“It will cut maintenance costs tremendously,” he said.

About $10,000 will be added to the cost to purchase needed equipment in the new vehicle, such as a radio and a cage between the seats, Crick said.

All that money has already been approved in the fiscal year 2021-22 police budget.

Lambert also proclaimed last Monday as “Manufacturing Day” in Plattsmouth, as a show of appreciation, especially to two key manufacturers.

“Vireo Resources and New Age Manufacturing produce quality products shipped all across the U.S. and offer great paying jobs allowing the residents of Plattsmouth and Cass County the opportunity to remain in our county, as opposed to elsewhere, and their continued growth sets the stage for future development in our community,” Lambert said.

