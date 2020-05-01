First COVID-19 death in Sarpy County, fifth confirmed case in Cass County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAPILLION – A man in his 80s has become the first Sarpy County resident to die from COVID-19, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Friday.

Meanwhile, another Cass County resident, the fifth total, has tested positive for the virus, according to the department.

The Sarpy County man, who suffered from serious underlying health conditions, contracted the virus by community spread and had been hospitalized since April 23. “We send our most sincere sympathies to the family of this individual,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director. “Our entire team grieves with this family and all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic.”

As of Friday, 1,668 Sarpy County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 123 confirmed cases.

In Cass County, 242 residents have been tested for COVID-19, up from 210 on Tuesday.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in this area, Schram urges residents to do all they can in keeping each other safe and healthy.

“Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable neighbors,” Schram said.